A man allegedly drove a van at 63mph in a residential street.

It is alleged that Darren Hynes, 27, was clocked driving at more than double the 30mph limit on Berwick Drive, near Balumbie Braes, on September 5.

Hynes, of Race Road, Bathgate, is also accused of failing to stop driving when requested to by police officers.

Following a Crown motion, Hynes’ case was continued without plea until January.