Double graduation for twin sisters a cause for celebration under lockdown

Twin sisters Eliza and Melanie Chiswell are celebrating after both earning 2:1 degrees from the University of Dundee.

Despite the cancellation of all graduation ceremonies, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the pair are toasting their success at home with family, in Glasgow.

Melanie studied interior environmental design at the University’s Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art & Design and Eliza studied politics and international relations.

The 22-year-olds, who had not originally planned to go to the same university, left the flat they shared in the city to move back in with their parents when lockdown was announced.

“Melanie was constantly pushing for me to come to Dundee with her,” said Eliza.

“She was saying, ‘come on, you don’t want to stay at home while I’m away’ and when I visited Dundee I thought the campus was fantastic.

“Melanie and I are very, very close so it made sense. It was the right decision because we’ve had a brilliant time in Dundee. The student environment there is amazing.”

The sisters stayed together in university halls in first year before sharing flats for the remainder of their studies.

Melanie is now looking for work as a designer and Eliza is planning to study for a Masters degree.

“I had been to Cameron’s graduation at the Caird Hall and was really excited for mine,” said Melanie.

“It’s not ideal but there are a lot of people worse off than we are and at least we got to go through this final part together.

“I celebrated for the whole weekend when I found out my results so this week will be round two of the celebrations.”

Eliza added: “I’m so glad we did this together. People always say it but there’s a strange connection between identical twins. There really is an unbreakable bond between us.”

Eliza and Melanie have also celebrated their birthdays under lockdown.

Unusually for twins, they were born on different days, with Eliza having arrived shortly before midnight on 8 May and Melanie making her appearance almost an hour later.