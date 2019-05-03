Double Dundee murder ‘could have been avoided’ if rapist was locked up prior to deportation

Two murder victims could still be alive if their killer had been locked up while awaiting deportation to his home country.

Holly Alexander and Ronnie Kidd were stabbed to death by Krzysztof Gadecki at a flat on Rosefield Street in December 2016.

The 38-year-old was jailed for life in October 2017 after being found guilty of the killings and a significant case review (SCR) has found the deaths could have been avoided.

The review states Ms Alexander, 37, and Mr Kidd, 40, were the victims of “a spontaneous and impulsive act” and an investigation into the case has resulted in 14 recommendations being made.

At his conviction it was revealed that Gadecki, a convicted rapist in his home country of Poland, was being watched by authorities before the murders.

An investigation was launched by the Tayside MAPPA (Multi-Agency Public Protection Arrangements) Strategic Oversight Group into Gadecki’s case.

The findings of the SCR state: “It is absolutely apparent that if Person X, (Gadecki) had been detained pending deportation Person X would not have been in the community or had the opportunity to commit the murders.”

The reviewing officer Alexander McLean said: “It is beyond the remit of the SCR to comment on whether Person X, (Gadecki) could have been deported or detained pending deportation.

“The decisions regarding deportation are exclusively at the discretion of Home Office Immigration Enforcement (HOIE) and outwith the scope of the SCR.”

Mr McLean added: “At the time of the murders Person X (Gadecki) had not been detained and after carefully considering all the circumstances at that time and Person X (Gadecki) being present in the community, it is my opinion that the murders of Person A and Person B, (Holly Alexander and Ronnie Kidd) were the result of a spontaneous and impulsive act which could not have been predicted or prevented.”

Gadecki moved to the UK in 2009 following several years in prison.

Police applied through the courts to have him monitored as a registered sex offender and he was then given level two supervision from police and social workers.

Mr McLean’s findings added: “The motive for the murders of Person A and Person B (Holly Alexander and Ronnie Kidd) was never fully identified and the trial judge commented he considered the motive unclear; whether it was to steal drugs or having committed the murders Person X (Gadecki) then took the opportunity to steal from the flat.

A spokesman for MAPPA said: “We accept that improvements in the arrangements have been identified and a great deal of work has been undertaken to address the recommendations.”

These include that Tayside Police “D” Division reviews the involvement of local policing in relation to those managed under MAPPA; and NHS Tayside should ensure all relevant information is made available to partners in order that a comprehensive and robust risk assessment can be completed.