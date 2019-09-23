Double delight for Kitmart Dundee Stars after beating Giants and Storm

Kitmart Dundee Stars won maximum points with wins away to Belfast Giants on Saturday and at home against Manchester Storm yesterday.

These successes came despite the side being hit by injuries.

Stars head coach, Omar Pacha said: “I liked how we battled. We had a few guys banged up and I think there was a bit of fatigue in the second period against Manchester but I was happy we got going in the third.

“Netminder Alex Leclerc played stellar on Saturday night and I thought we were better as a team last night and more dangerous offensively. Defensively, we didn’t give up.”

Stars went to Northern Ireland and defeated the Challenge Cup holders to claim a 4-3 win in their Group A match before claiming their first league win of the season in a 5-3 victory at home against Storm.

Pacha was missing injured duo Jagger Dirk and Reilly O’Connor from his Belfast line-up and he lost a third player, Brett Stovin, during the match.

Stars were 1-0 ahead after the first period thanks to Kevin Dufour’s short-handed goal.

However, the home side tied the game in the second period through Curtis Hamilton in the 30th minute. Until then Stars goalie Leclerc had been on top form and unbeatable.

Dufour put Dundee back in front while on the powerplay with another great finish in the 37th minute.

Less than a minute later, Giants were be back on level terms as Ben Lake tucked away a pass from behind the goal.

The teams were tied at 2-2 after two periods. In the third session, Dundee again went in front. This time it was Anthony Beauregard putting the Taysiders ahead in the 52nd minute.

Beauregard bagged his second in the final minutes as he shot into an empty net.

Belfast claimed a late goal through Brian Ward with just 17 seconds left on the clock but it was too late for the reigning champions and Dundee move four points clear in Group A.

On Sunday, Stars picked up from where they left off and were 2-0 up against Storm after the first period.

Dufour bagged his third goal of the weekend after just one minute and Dundee went two goals in front after Egils Kalns deflected a shot past Matt Ginn on the powerplay.

It took Storm 39 minutes to crack the Dundee defence and they needed a powerplay to do so. The goal came from forward Scott Simmonds.

In the final stanza, Pacha’s side continued to dominate and quickly found themselves 4-1 ahead.

Dufour netted his second brace of the weekend before Matt Marquardt’s pass interception was converted into a goal by the Stars captain.

Ryan Finnerty’s Storm rallied late in the third period to pull it back to 4-3 with the goals coming from Layne Ulmer and their captain Dallas Ehrhardt.

However, with 12 seconds left on the clock, Anthony Beauregard fired home his second long-range empty net goal of the weekend.

The Stars have moved up to seventh in the league table and face a duo of league fixtures against Guildford Flames this weekend.