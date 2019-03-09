Double boost for Dundee United as Butcher and Sow set to return

Dundee United are to receive a double boost for today’s Championship trip to take on struggling Partick Thistle.

Midfielder Calum Butcher returns from his one-game cup suspension, served last Sunday, while striker Osman Sow is in line to get a place on the bench after injury.

Butcher’s return should add some steel to the Tangerines engine-room as they look to get the better of the bottom-placed Jags in Glasgow and, hopefully, close the gap on league leaders Ross County.

Swedish hitman Sow has recovered from a calf problem and may be risked at some point this afternoon as United look to find the back of the net from open play after a deluge of penalty-kick goals in recent weeks.

Terrors manager Robbie Neilson was delighted to have some key men back and available to choose from.

“Butcher’s back in, which is great,” he said.

“He brings that experience and that physicality so I’m pleased to bring him in.

“Sow is fit. He has trained and will be involved today.

“He had a wee calf problem which tightened up last Thursday.

“We tried him on the Friday and he just didn’t think it was right, so we felt that it was better just to leave him out of it as opposed to putting him on the bench – bringing him on for 20 minutes and it blows up after 10.

“I just felt last Sunday wasn’t the right one to put him in but he’ll be available today.

“He’s a top player. I knew when I got him that it was going to take a bit of time to build him up and slowly get him where he is but he’s here for a period and there’s no doubt he’s got ability.

“It’s just getting him on the pitch and getting him as fit as we can as quickly as we can without injuring him.”

And Robbie hopes the 28-year-old’s return can spur United on in the final third in their quest to come away from Maryhill with all three points.

Expressing his disappointment about the lack of goals scored lately, he said: “We’ve not scored as many as we would like but when you look at the previous game at home, in the first 15 minutes, we had four or five chances to put the ball in the net and we didn’t do it.

“It will come, we’re creating chances and just maybe not taking them but the most important thing is that you create.”