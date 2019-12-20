Dorrans feels Dundee should have been more convincing against 10-men Pars

Despite ending a winless streak of four games last week, Graham Dorrans felt the 4-3 success over Dunfermline was a chance missed by Dundee.

One he and his team-mates plan to put right tomorrow at Partick as well as avenging one of the lowest points of the season.

This weekend the Dark Blues face a Jags side on the back of two victories themselves.

However, the Dens men will travel in confident mood after their win over the Pars, although Dorrans felt it should have been much more convincing.

The Dark Blues led 4-1 shortly after half-time and Dunfermline were then reduced to 10 men. However, the Fifers still managed to make a game of it with two goals in the closing stages (see video below).

Scotland international Dorrans told the Tele: “The boys came in after the game and most of us were disappointed with the way it went

To listen to the Tele’s football podcast, Twa Teams One Street, download from Apple Podcasts or Spotify – or head to thetele.co.uk

“After they had a man sent off we kept the ball well and probably should have gone on and made it more comfortable – but it wasn’t to be.

“The last 20 minutes, we were disappointed with how we performed once they went to 10 men but we managed to hang in there and get the three points.

“It was a relief to get three points after four games on the bounce where we didn’t win.

“The overall feeling after the game, though, was disappointment because it was an opportunity for us to go and get some real confidence and momentum going.

“We should have been comfortable, so the end of the game was disappointing but the main thing was we got the three points.

“Now we need to take the positives from the game because, at some points, we definitely played well and controlled matters.”

A big plus for Dundee last week was the amount of chances created, and taken, after a run of games where opportunities were at a premium.

“The manager has gone with two up front in the last couple of games and that has maybe helped us create a bit more,” Dorrans added.

“We got four goals on Saturday and both Kane Hemmings and Danny Johnson scored. Hopefully, they keep going like that and build on it because we need that from them.

“If we keep creating for them, they’ve shown over the past few weeks they’ll get goals.

“I’ve seen it in training as well, both are good finishers, so it’s important for us to create the opportunities for them.

© SNS

“Danny has come in and got a couple of goals in the last few games.

“It’s important for us to keep creating for those two.”

The last meeting between the sides saw Dundee leading 1-0 with five minutes remaining at Dens Park but they somehow contrived to throw away the points as Partick ran out 3-1 winners.

Dorrans added: “Hopefully, we can put the last one right.

“We were a goal up going into the last five minutes and lost the game. That was disappointing, too – I’ve used that word a lot!

“It’s just the way things have gone for us at times.

“We need to take each game as it comes, get three points and build a bit of momentum going into the new year, cement our place in the play-offs and see where that takes us.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

“Partick have picked up a bit since Ian McCall went in and they’ll be buying into the changes he has made.

“He has been in there a few months now, so the players will now know how he works.

“They’ve had a couple of good results recently and will be trying to look up the table, too.

“They’ll want in the play-offs themselves, so it will be tough.”