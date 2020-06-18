Dopey thief approached police and asked for a lift home after breaking into house in Dundee

A dopey thief who smashed his way into a house and stole a raft of goods was caught red-handed after leaving traces of his blood at the crime scene.

Police had no difficulty finding Gary Gibson after the sticky-fingered crook approached officers looking for a lift home – while in possession of some of the plunder.

Among the haul of items Gibson made off with on March 15 included jewellery, electrical goods, a yoga mat and a beard trimmer.

The 32-year-old was jailed at Dundee Sheriff Court after pleading guilty to the offence.

The court heard that the couple who had their house broken into on Melrose Terrace returned home at 11am on the day in question believing that their son had been in the property.

However, they received no reply after shouting out and discovered glass strewn across the living room after the window had been smashed.

Prosecutor Saima Rasheed said: “At 12pm, police attended and saw most of the room had been disturbed. There were apparent bloodstains in numerous locations.

“Scenes of crime officers attended and obtained swabs for analysis where it was revealed the accused Gary Gibson’s blood had been deposited on multiple drawers and handles.”

Later that day, Gibson, a serial offender, waved to police claiming he had been assaulted before asking for a lift home.

Officers searched the thief and found a Samsung mobile and cufflinks in his possession which were assumed stolen but they did not know where from. He was later charged in connection with the thefts.

Other items stolen from the couple’s home included an iPod, earplugs, a credit card, a games console and controller, five video games, a coffee maker, coffee pots, an iPad, a speaker stand, a folder with documents, a yoga mat, a beard trimmer and a smart meter.

Gibson, a prisoner of HMP Perth, pleaded guilty to breaking into the house on March 15 and stealing the items when he appeared via video link from the prison.

Defence solicitor Jim Caird urged the sheriff to defer sentence on Gibson in order for social work reports to be obtained.

However, Sheriff Carmichael jailed Gibson for 16 months.

Couple’s first bad experience at home of 30 years

John and Kathleen McGurie disturbed the intruder after returning to their home Melrose Terrace after a Sunday service at St Ninian RC Church in Menzieshill.

They believed one of their sons had been in the house – but it was brazen Gary Gibson who was in the process of robbing them of personal items.

A hammer had been used to smash into the house on March 15, with the thief gaining access through a hopper window into the living room.

Kathleen said: “We never saw the man. He came through the smallest window in the living room.”

John said he was “relieved” that there had been no confrontation.

He added: “The thought has played through my mind what would of happened had they not been able to get out the way they did and had to come back through the front.

“We’ve managed to get some of the stuff back.They did take some rather odd items, jars of coffee, Kathleen’s gloves, my football medals.

“As they fled some of it must have fallen out the bag including a beard trimmer which my neighbour found.

“They also used our credit card within minutes of leaving here at a local newsagent. We’ve lived here for 30 years and it’s the first time anything like this has happened.”