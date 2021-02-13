A dopey drink-driver caught trying to move his car that was stuck in the snow has been fined and banned.
Kevin Spokes was under the influence when he tried to move his car closer to the pavement on Ballantrae Road on Wednesday.
The 34-year-old is currently awaiting sentence for racially abusing a father and son in a city shop.
