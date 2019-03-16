Dopey Dundee dealer caught weighing heroin in his living room during police raid

A dopey drug dealer was caught weighing heroin in his living room during a police raid.

Gareth McLaren was jailed after being caught with £700 worth of the class A drug.

After bursting into his Elders Court flat last October, officers found McLaren sitting measuring brown powder, later found to be heroin, in his living room.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard McLaren was caught after police were tipped off that drug deals were being made at the property.

McLaren told police: “It was just for me.”

Depute fiscal Marie Irvine said: “At about 2pm on October 26 a search warrant was executed. On entering the locus, the accused was sitting alone in the living room next to a table weighing and bagging quantities of brown powder.

“During the course of a search, 19 wraps of brown powder were recovered, as was further brown powder, scales and tin foil.”

Officers found 12.3g of heroin with a street value of around £700.

McLaren, 32, pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of heroin on October 26 at Elders Court.

Defence solicitor David Duncan said McLaren had been caught up in the “vicious circle” of drug misuse.

He said: “He knows he is part of a system which presents an ongoing problem for a number of people. It’s part of the vicious circle which he’s caught up in.

“It was a comparatively low amount here. He is just trying to get matters dealt with and does not want to waste anybody’s time.”

Jailing McLaren for nine months, Sheriff Derek Reekie said: “In view of your record I am told drugs have a role to play in your previous offending and you’ve had umpteen periods of imprisonment.

“It seems to me, notwithstanding the relatively low value, you are fortunate that this was brought as a summary complaint.”