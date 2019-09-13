Doors Open Day back as range of events planned across Dundee

Dozens of city buildings are set to throw open their gates this weekend to mark the 30th anniversary of Doors Open Day.

The annual event sees many institutions and facilities not usually open to the public make themselves freely available to visitors.

Running at times throughout the day on Saturday and Sunday, highlights include backstage passes to fire stations, cinemas, courthouses and historical archives.

This year’s events have been organised by the Dundee Institute of Architects. It said: “A huge thank you is due to the unsung heroes who open their doors.”

The Tele has collected some of the highlights of this year’s programme. Unless otherwise stated, booking is not required.

Avertical Climbing World, inside the former St Mary Magdalene Church on Blinshall Street is offering free “try it” sessions at 3pm, 4pm, 5pm and 6pm. on both Saturday and Sunday.

© DC Thomson

Firefighters at Blackness Community Fire Station will provide safety advice and demonstrations on Saturday from 11am-3pm.

Staff at Broughty Castle Museum are unlocking the ammunition magazine beneath the castle on Sunday from 1pm-3pm.

The Dundee Art Society on Roseangle is showcasing its private picture collection on both days from 11am-4pm.

Dundee City Archives is celebrating its 50th anniversary with tours on Saturday. Booking is essential: call 01382 434494.

Film fans can visit the projection room at Dundee Contemporary Arts on Saturday between 10am-12pm. Print Studio tours are available from 12pm-12.45pm – call 01382 432444 to book.

© DC Thomson

Fancy a trip to the cells? Dundee Sheriff Court will host tours between 10.45am and 3pm on Saturday – and kids can try on the sheriffs’ wigs and gowns.

The Broughty Castle Masons Lodge on Brook Street will be open with regalia and artifacts on display on Saturday from 10am-4pm.

The McManus Collections Unit on Barrack Street holds the museum’s collections when they aren’t on display. Tours on Saturday from 1pm-2pm – book on 01382 307200.

NCR is throwing open the doors to its office for the very first time on Saturday between noon-4pm. Search “NCR Discovery Centre Tour” on ticketing website Eventbrite to book.

© DC Thomson

The PDSA Pet Hospital on Hawkhill is open on Saturday from 10am-3pm.

Research your local family history at the Tay Valley Family History Society on Princes Street from 10am-4pm on Saturday.

Walk through Dundee’s mill heritage with a guidied tour organised by Verdant Works. It meets at the Queen Victoria Statue outside the McManus on Saturday at 11am.

Visit the Doors Open Day website to view the full programme of events.