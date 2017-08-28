Door smashed as Dundee Specsavers raided

Sign up to our Daily newsletter

Police are probing a raid at Specsavers in Dundee city centre.

The Murraygate branch is understood to have been targeted late last night.

Staff at the optician arrived at work this morning to discover the glass doors had been smashed.

Blood could be seen in the doorway as a result of the break-in.

It’s not yet clear what was taken during the incident.

The store manager said that the shop would be operating under emergency procedures today and urged customers with non-essential appointments to stay away until tomorrow while investigations by police are carried out.

Anyone with an appointment for today will be contacted by the optician.

Police Scotland has been approached by the Tele for comment but could not be reached.

