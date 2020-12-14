Door of Hope showcases work of charity community

A Kirkton community project is upping Christmas spirit with a special exhibition.

The Attic, which works with children, young people and families, is hosting Door of Hope, showcasing the creations of people who attend its weekly clubs and activities.

Visitors walk through the community garden, decorated with lights, festive graffiti and a Christmas tree and enjoy a free, hot drink courtesy of Blend Coffee Shop on Reform Street.

From photos and paintings to graffiti and greetings cards, the exhibited art was partly created by materials donated by Dundee-based Front Lounge.

Since lockdown, the charity has distributed almost 1,000 Hope Boxes to some of the most isolated young people and families throughout Dundee and beyond.

© Supplied

The gallery will tell the Christmas story but also highlight the very real issues facing families this year.

Bruce White, project director and founder of The Attic, said: “With so many events and family gatherings cancelled this year, we decided to take matters into our own hands and celebrate the people who make up our community.

“With the Door of Hope exhibition, the people of Kirkton can enjoy some of the art which our young people have been working on over the last few weeks.

“We hope that, by the time they’ve been round the exhibition, they will feel more hopeful – whether they’re a parent who’s seen their child’s art on the wall, a positive message which makes them smile or someone they haven’t seen for a while.

“We are extremely grateful to Dundee City Council and our other supporters for allowing our exhibition to take place and give the people of Kirkton something to celebrate at this important time of year.”

Door of Hope – which runs until December 18 – has been made possible by a £3,000 grant from the city council’s Festive Fund, together with generous donations from Dundee Christian Youth Work Trust and Kirkton Community Larder.

Anyone wishing to attend should book their slot via The Attic’s Facebook page.