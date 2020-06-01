Don’t use ‘very discoloured’ water for baby milk, Scottish Water warns Fife customers

Scottish Water has confirmed that discoloured water is affecting customers across Fife.

People are advised that if the water is “very discoloured” do not use it to make baby formula.

NHS Fife also advised on twitter that “As the impurity of the water is unknown it is suggested parents/carers prepare Baby Formula Milk using boiled bottled water rather than perfect prep machines.

“Scottish Water are recommending that parents/carers of babies and children under five do not drink or use the water to make up Baby Formula Milk.

“To register for support including a bottled water delivery and/or find out more information via the Scottish Water website.”

With these exceptions, Scottish Water say the water supply is meeting all “usual quality standards” and can be used as normal.

On a social media post Scottish Water said: “The engineering team have made some changes to the network to help meet the excess demand which has caused some customers to experience discoloured water.

“Currently the water supply is meeting all the usual quality standards and can be used as normal however if the supply is very discoloured then we’d recommend it is not used for baby formula.

“The situation is being continually monitored and the supply is expected to settle over the coming days.”