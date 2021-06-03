‘Don’t swim in the sea’: Alarm after study ranks beach in Fife as UK’s dirtiest

A beach in Fife has been named the UK’s dirtiest in a new study released this week.

Kinghorn Harbour Beach had the highest levels of E.coli and intestinal enterococci – a sign of contamination with human waste – findings by energy comparison website SaveOnEnergy revealed this week.

Seven of the UK’s worst beaches were in Scotland, with Kinghorn topping the list ahead of Ayr, Ayr South Beach, Fisherrow Sands in East Lothian, Eyemouth Beach in Berwickshire, Troon Beach, and Rockcliffe Beach in Kirkcudbrightshire.

Worst of 546 beaches tested

Each beach inspected was given a ranking from zero (worst) to 100 (cleanest) with Kinghorn Harbour scoring just 0.1 on the scale.

The study said: “The popular destination for dog walkers and families was awarded a score of 0.1 for E.coli and 0 for intestinal enterococci.”

‘Deeply concerning’

Councillor Kathleen Leslie, whose constituency covers Kinghorn, said the report was “deeply concerning” and has urged people not to swim in the sea at Kinghorn.

She said: “It is deeply concerning to see Kinghorn ranked as the UK’s beach with the dirtiest water.

“I think that questions need to be asked around how this has happened.

“I believe there is a sewage outlet somewhere in the harbour area which may be a contributing factor.

“Whatever the case the fact is there needs to be some urgent investigations carried out by the relevant authorities such as Scottish Water and SEPA, both of whom I will be contacting.

Public warning

“Meantime until this has been resolved I would urge people not to swim in the sea and ensure they thoroughly wash their hands if in contact with sea water.

“I will also be asking Fife Council if some further signage can be installed to alert any potential bathers to ensure they do not swim in the sea.”

Ms Leslie added: “It is also concerning to note what impact this may be having on marine life.

“There was a time when Kinghorn Beach had absolutely beautiful sands and the water was clear to swim in.

“Now though I would urge residents and visitors to enjoy the beach but stay out of the water.

“This is very sad to see the water ranked as such and hopefully some urgent action will be taken to resolve this.

“I would say enjoy the beach but do not go into the sea.”

Responding to the study the Scottish Environmental Protection Agency (SEPA) said it did not recognise what data range was used therefore it was not possible to comment on the specific findings of the study.

A SEPA spokesperson added: “This season Scotland has more bathing waters rated as excellent, good or sufficient than at any point since tighter standards first came into force in 2015 – with 94% achieving one of the three grades.

“There are also half as many bathing waters rated poor as there were in 2019 – down to five from the 10 two years ago.”

Despite the poor rating for Kinghorn it was not all bad news for Fife as two of the region’s beaches, Earlsferry and Elie’s Roby Bay, were listed among Scotland’s five cleanest beaches according to the study.

To access the study go to www.saveonenergy.com/uk/cleanest-and-dirtiest-beaches-in-uk.