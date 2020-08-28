‘Don’t shut our bin chutes’ – Residents at Dundee multi hit out over ‘lack of consultation’

Angry residents at a city multi have hit out at the decision to close their bin chutes.

Members of Dundee City Council’s neighbourhood services committee approved the move amid fire safety concerns.

The council is to permanently close some bin chutes as they do not meet fire standards and are incompatible with modern day volumes of waste.

But the move has left residents worried about the potential mess left if chutes are unavailable – and where they are supposed to put their rubbish.

Sean Anderson, 21, who lives in Bonnethill Court in the Hilltown multis, said: “I can’t believe this. How could they do this without even consulting residents?

“This is the first I have heard of it. There has been no letter, no notification and no consultation with residents at all.

“I am really upset and angry. I am partly disabled with a very bad back.

“I live on the 10th floor and rely on the bin chutes for getting rid of my rubbish.

“There is no way I can carry bags of rubbish with me in the lift to put it outside.

“I’m concerned we are now going to find bags of rubbish lying around in the stairwells and hallways. I’m really angry and think this is a very bad decision.”

Alistair Crawford, 64, who lives on the 12th floor of Bonnethill Court, added: “I thought this would happen.

“I think it is a very bad idea. I have spoken out about this before and now it turns out I was right all along and the chutes are being permanently sealed off.

“My wife and I are in our 60s and live on the 12th floor.

“There is no way we are going to manage to haul our rubbish all the way down in the lifts to outside bins as the council is proposing.

“It will be impossible for my wife.She is disabled and uses a walking frame so there is no way she can carry rubbish bags as well.

“She is also not able to heave bin bags into the outside bins because they are too high for her with her walking frame.”

A council spokesman said: “Dundee City Council will liaise with our tenants prior to the closure of bin chutes within our multi-storey blocks.

“We will be phasing the closures across the blocks and will not be closing them prior to engagement with our tenants on this matter and reviewing any concerns.”