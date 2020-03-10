Don’t panic urges Dundee United gaffer Robbie Neilson

Dundee United manager Robbie Neilson has called for calm as his team aim to wrap up the title in the coming weeks.

United moved a point closer to the Championship crown with a 1-1 draw against Partick Thistle at Tannadice on Saturday.

However, the league leaders – now 17 points ahead at the top – have come in for some criticism for their performances in recent weeks, winning only once in their last nine.

Robbie, though, is not concerned.

“We had a brilliant period where we went 14 unbeaten but that’s unsustainable throughout a season,” he said.

“No team throughout the world will win every single league game of the season so you’ll go up and down through the season like that.

“We had a sustained period when we were up there, we’ve come off it a wee bit but we’ll come back up again.

© SNS

“It’s important we keep doing the right things and working hard. “The form will come back again, it always does, it’s just important we don’t panic.”

The Terrors will now aim to get back to winning ways at Morton on Saturday.

Robbie added: “The next step for us is to go down to Cappielow and try to win down there. We can’t look too far ahead. It’ll be another hard game, a real battle.

“They’ve had a great last month, David Hopkin has turned them round and they’ve got good players. There’s a few boys down there who played for us who’ll be up for this game like Aidan Nesbitt and Robbie Muirhead.

“We’re not looking four games down the road, or whatever it is, it’s just about making sure we prepare right for Saturday.”