For years, celebrities have been wolfing down bugs and other creepy crawlies for our television entertainment.

Now, a trio of Abertay University students say that they could be a staple part of our diets by 2050 — if we want to save the world.

Anja Sieghartsleitner, 31, Emma Morrison, 23, and Sara Duthie, 23, studying for a masters in food and drink innovation, have developed a chocolate orange cricket biscuit.

They say a major shift in eating attitudes is needed, away from less sustainable protein sources, such as beef and chicken, to insects.

According to the students, a growing population in the world is set to outstrip the planet’s resources —meaning that alternative sources of food will need to be found.

The Tele was invited along to the university to take part in a taste test and find out exactly what was bugging them.

The biscuits are made of cricket flour (10%), wheat flour (29%), butter (25%), brown sugar (20%), cocoa flavouring (3%), orange flavouring (3%), egg yolk (4.7%) egg white (4.7%), baking powder (0.4%) and salt (0.2%).

The end product is a chocolate orange biscuit which has much more protein than your average supermarket version.

The group was aiming to have 150 people sample the biscuit and then give feedback.

Anja said that she has been experimenting since she started studying bugs as a food source — even getting a meal worm carrot cake at her last birthday.

She said: “Bugs are a very sustainable source of protein.

“Basically, the crickets are freeze dried and then ground up.

“It is very high in protein — it is 57% protein.

“I think that we need to have bugs as a larger part of our diets.

“The way that people eat in the world now is unsustainable and by 2050 there will be nine billion people on the planet.

“If we eat how we eat now, we are going to need four times the resources that our planet has.

“Across the world, there are six billion people who eat insects — they are part of the culture in some parts of Asia. In Europe we have psychological blocks when it comes to eating insects.

“The way that we live is unsustainable and something will need to change in the future.”

Anja said that a major obstacle was that people in Europe weren’t educated in what insects were good to eat and what flavourings go best with what.

She said: “When I started researching the topic I bought a cook book and have eaten a lot of bugs. I have eaten worms, crickets, cockroaches — lots of different things. They can be ordered online.

“I was even given a carrot cake on my birthday that was made with meal worms — it was really good.”

The students’ project aims to analyse consumer acceptability in foods.

They reached out to the University of Naples in Italy, who shared recipes with them and then work started on developing the biscuit.

After trying a variety of combinations – including plain and coffee flavoured biscuits – they decided that the most palatable was the chocolate orange version.

Some of the people that took part in the taste test were given placebos and some received the version with the cricket flour.

The feedback will form the basis of the trios masters project.

Food for thought: reporter Adam Hill tucks in

Reporter Adam Hill got stuck into the bug insect biscuits. Here are his thoughts:

I have to admit that I was a bit apprehensive when I was told that I would be heading across the road to Abertay University to try out a ‘bug biscuit’.

I am not a particularly squeamish person, but the thought of eating creepy crawlies did give me the heebie jeebies.

When I got there, I was glad to find that it was a simple plate of biscuits instead of a buffet of anthropods and insects.

The real battle was in my mind because I knew that I’d be eating a biscuit made with cricket flour.

Plenty of different cultures around the world are happy to indulge in bug-based snacks — so how hard could it be?

I decided to go for it and I was surprised that the biscuits tasted okay, although a bit dry.

The chocolate orange flavouring worked well, it wasn’t quite a Rocky biscuit but it was palatable.

Part of the students’ project was about the consumer acceptability of products like this.

I understand why some people would turn their nose up at someone breaking out a beastie biscuit at a tea party.

When Anja spelled out the trio’s reasoning for the project — our population is expected to increase to 9 billion by 2050 and will require four times the resources our planet currently has — I realised how serious the problem was.

Food sources sustainability isn’t something I’ve thought about. I’m not sure the cricket biscuit would be a hit with consumers now, but I am sure that, by 2050, Anja, Emma and Sara will have developed something that tempts the taste buds more.