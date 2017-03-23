Heartbroken Becky Anderson said she will never understand why her seemingly happy 16-year-old son took his own life.

Lewis Davis appeared to be enjoying life and his new job.

But on March 12, he was found dead.

Becky has told the Tele of her heartache and confusion.

Speaking at her home in St Andrews, Becky, 34, who is mum to five sons, said she had no idea why Lewis took his own life.

Becky said: “There was nothing at all to make me think he wasn’t happy or enjoying his life — that’s the hard thing and that’s why I want to speak about this to help other families.

“If that can be Lewis’s lasting legacy, then something positive might come out of this.

“By speaking out I hope I can prevent another family going through this awful heartache and pain.

“I don’t think Lewis realised how much he was loved by so many people. I don’t know what he would say now if he could see the grief and unhappiness caused by his death.

“With his death, Lewis has taken a part of me with him — I will never get over this.

“He was my oldest child and I loved him so much. I had him when I was 18 and so wanted a baby.

“I got Lewis and I was so happy. I had such a fantastic relationship with him.”

Becky said that as far as she was aware Lewis was a happy lad.

She said: “I had no idea that he had been unhappy. He never showed any sign of that.

“If anything good can come out of this it is that I can encourage parents and their children to open up to each other and talk about their worries and concerns.”

Becky said that to help with this she was asking for donations at his funeral to go to Childline and the Samaritans.

Lewis’s friends — many of whom have been seen crying openly while walking past their old pal’s house — have had suicide awareness T-shirts made up.

Becky said Lewis had left school last summer and had gone to work as a kitchen assistant at Rascals in St Andrews, which is owned by his uncle James Anderson.

She said: “Everyone said that he was the best kitchen porter ever and he was loving his job and earning his own money.

“He was doing so well that he had been given the opportunity to train as a chef and I know that he was really looking forward to starting that. He was just enjoying life and being independent and I was so proud of him.”

Becky said that Lewis, who is also survived by step-dad Jonny Jack, enjoyed being an older brother to the five other boys.

She said: “They’re missing him so much and don’t really know how to cope with this — I don’t think any of us do. The younger ones don’t really understand what’s happened.”

Becky said the family are renovating a new house and she said Lewis had been excited about that.

A funeral service for Lewis will be held on Friday in St Andrews.