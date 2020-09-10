‘Don’t bottle your problems up’ – Dundee dad Darren discusses mental health struggles

Darren Pilling remembers thinking that the world was about to end, the day after lockdown was announced.

Sitting down at Riverside, next to the River Tay, the 30-year-old wondered if anyone would miss him if he took his own life.

Darren says that was the closest he had ever come to attempting suicide.

“I wasn’t even thinking, I was just like, ‘if I was to do anything here, would anybody miss me?’” he said.

“But I never would. I think I always had it in me that I would think about it quite a lot, I would come close to it, but I would never actually go through with it.

“But that day I was close, you know, really close. Closer than I’d ever been before.

“I started hurting myself more, physically, and it came so easily, just things that I said I would never do, I started doing.”

Speaking exclusively to the Tele on World Suicide Prevention Day, Darren openly and honestly discussed his struggles with mental health.

Darren, who is married to Amanda, 32, said: “I’ve lived in Dundee all my days. I had a great childhood, I grew up living with my mum and dad.”

Darren said, however, as he got into his late teens his mental health began to deteriorate.

“It wasn’t until I got older, really, that I started noticing my low mood and other things,” the father-of-two said.

“I lived with my mum and dad and they were great at that point but I kind of held my feelings in. I think it’s only been the past four or five years, looking back, I realise how bad it really was back then.

“But with being younger, not having many responsibilities, I maybe didn’t think about it as much.

“I’ve always been quite sociable, but I would keep a lot to myself. When you’re feeling that way, I had this feeling of, ‘oh there must be something wrong with me’.

“I would bottle it up and try and block it out, pretend it never existed.”

Darren, who is a social care worker for people with profound and complex disabilities, feels he should have reached out sooner about how he was feeling – but found he couldn’t, saying he “just couldn’t bring himself to do it as he just didn’t want anyone worrying about him”.

Things continued to unravel resulting in his referral to the Carseview Centre earlier this year.

He said: “Maybe about a couple of years ago, one day I just felt like I never had any energy inside of me to try and push myself on. And with my mental health getting progressively worse, I didn’t know how to help myself.

“I’d been diagnosed with depression at that point and I definitely think I’m bipolar. I’ve not been officially diagnosed but my mood does yo-yo quite erratically.

“I put on a bit of weight and I just stopped looking after myself, really. I lived with my wife and two children and I honestly just felt like, ‘I’m totally failing them – because of my moods’. I didn’t know how to deal with it.

“My wife was, and is, really supportive. She would say to me to phone the doctor and I would say, ‘yeah I will’, but it would maybe be a case of me speaking to a friend and saying, ‘yeah I’m feeling better now’ – but just really telling people what they wanted to hear.

“I’ve been prescribed quite a few medications, and I would take them for a month and then think, ‘that’s me back, I’m feeling better, I’m, fine’.

“A lot of the medication, the doctors would tell me it could take between eight and 10 weeks to get in your system. But I would take it and give myself a false view of what was going on and that it was making me better after four weeks when it hadn’t.”

Darren, who lives in Stobswell, feels like lockdown almost led to him taking his own life.

“I know everyone was in the same boat with lockdown but I think with the problems I already had it made me feel so much more isolated in my situation,” he said.

“My routine was very simple; going to the gym, meeting up with mates – so when all that changes for someone who relies on routine, it was a total shock to the system and I just genuinely didn’t know how to cope.

“I remembered almost thinking, ‘the world is away to end’. I know that sounds a bit extreme but for somebody with these thoughts I just completely crumbled and panicked.”

Thanks to the support of a close friend, Darren was finally able to reach out for help.

“One time I woke up, and I messaged a friend who I knew was off work that day and said, ‘look, I’m in one of the worst places, and I don’t know what to do’.

“She stayed on the phone with me, made sure that I phoned 999. I just felt really, really lost, and was really scared I was going to do something.

“My partner also stayed off work and my dad came up and managed to get me some help. Paramedics came and I was finally referred to Carseview.

“At that point I had cut myself. It was maybe more superficial – it was a coping mechanism, like a release almost. I’d done it before. The first time I did it I went into work and tried to cover it but I couldn’t, and it was bad – it wasn’t that deep, but it was bad.

“The day my dad came up, before that I had been getting two-week insurance lines from the doctor, but that was then I realised I really, really needed time.

“I was just a bit of a mess, my head was all over the place. I couldn’t make sense of anything, I was panicking about everything.”

Due to the pandemic, he was treated remotely by staff at Carseview rather than being admitted to the ward – and said that the level of care he received was excellent.

“I was getting phone calls every day from staff. I had a phone number I could phone any time of day,” he said.

“It went from talking daily, to every two days until they eventually stopped, but I do feel that I got the help I needed.

“It was just somebody to talk to and understand what I was going through at that time.”

Darren is currently on a waiting list to receive further counselling from a Dundee-based group called Insight, which he hopes will help his recovery more.

“I was adamant that I wanted to leave my job, or not go back for a very long time,” he said.

“I’m at the point now where I’m going back next Tuesday, and I’m really looking forward to it.

“I’ve got a lot of workmates who have become friends out of work, and have supported me really well.

“I know these feelings won’t go away overnight but now I never bottle it up any more, because I can’t.

“I’m really looking forward to getting back into a routine. Andy’s Man’s Club for example – I’d go as far as saying that group has changed my life.”

For others going through a similar situation, Darren said: “As hard as it is telling somebody you know or love or a friend, just do it, because when I did do it, it was a lot of weight lifted off my shoulders.

“It’s not attention seeking – nobody would choose, in a million years, to feel the feelings that you’re feeling, or the thoughts that you’re thinking.

“Find somebody you trust and speak to them. That person might not have the answers, but just explain you’re not looking for answers, you’re looking for somebody just to listen.”

If you are feeling suicidal, the best thing to do is talk and tell someone how you are feeling.

If you feel you can’t speak to someone you know, call the Samaritans free on 116 123, or visit the charity’s website: samaritans.org

The Samaritans operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week.