READER’S LETTER: ‘Don’t blame the SNP for political division in Scotland’

R Duncan claims the SNP is causing trouble with the English by wanting Independence (January 6).

What it verifies again is where British Nationalist hearts truly lie. He’s not concerned about Brexit alienating 500 million EU nationals or his own country that voted remain, just poor old England that voted for Brexit.

It’s folk like him causing a war as the SNP has constantly said anyone down south not happy with Westminster is welcome in Scotland.

Maybe he should start peddling that message rather than the hatred and he might find a different outcome.

Rod Selbie