MK Dons spell helped Dundee United boss Robbie improve, as he celebrates third manager prize

Robbie Neilson feels he has grown as a boss and a person since leaving MK Dons after he picked up his third Manager of the Month prize this season.

Robbie scooped the SPFL’s Championship award for December to go along with his August and November gongs.

And he credits that success, with Dundee United 14 points clear at the top of the table to a change in approach from his time in Milton Keynes.

“It was a big learning curve for me,” Robbie said.

“When I went down there, I really enjoyed the first 10 months. After that, the last four months were very difficult.

“When you’re in it it’s tough but when you come out it again you have time to think about it and I’d say it was the biggest learning experience for me.

“It’s about how you handle things and what you could have done better. And, if you ever get into that situation again, would you do things differently?

“You enjoy the highs but you do also have to make sure you reflect on the lows.

“There were probably a lot of things that have changed in my managerial style. I think I’ve changed as a person as well.

“You soon realise that as a manager you’re dispensable.

“Quite easily, if things don’t go well for a number of weeks, you’re the one who gets the bullet. You have to realise that you can’t take your foot off the gas at all.

“Every game is important. It doesn’t matter if you’re 10 points ahead in the table or 10 points behind, you’ve got to be at it.”

Robbie also heaped praise on midfielder Calum Butcher after he won the player prize.

He added: “At times, he’s an unsung hero for us.

“He’s so important to the team and we miss him when he’s not there. He probably deserves more of these awards.

“The forward players get all the credit but it’s good to see Calum getting some credit for what he does.

“He’s been really good since he came in last January and, obviously, he knew the club beforehand having been here.

“He settled in quite quickly and his family are up here. He’s one of our key players.

“He definitely gives us the physicality in midfield which we needed, especially at this time of the year when the games aren’t of the greatest quality.”