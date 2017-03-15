Offshore technology and generosity has delivered a boost to users of a vital Tayside medical unit.

The hyperbaric dive chamber at Dundee’s MS Therapy centre on Peddie Street is well used by those who suffer from multiple sclerosis and a range of other conditions.

They include Angus woman Cheryl Ritchie, whose offshore operations technician father David facilitated a repair of the chamber after discovering the explosion-proof emergency light was not working.

“I work offshore for Taqa Bratani and decided to try to source this fitting, leading to MacLean Electrical in Aberdeen and manufacturer Chalmit donating and delivering the light, which normally retails for around £400,” said David.

“The welfare committee on the Cormorant Alpha platform where I work also decided to donate to the MS Centre and I was given a cheque for a further £300.”

David, from Arbroath, added: “Because I am a qualified electrical technician I was able to instal the light.

“When Cheryl was diagnosed two years ago we looked into the types of support available and came across the centre, and it has proved a great help to her.

“The emergency light fault didn’t prevent the chamber from working but had there been a blackout those inside it would have been left in the dark.”