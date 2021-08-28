Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Saturday, August 28th 2021
News / Local / Fife

Donnie to battle jellyfish, tides and Forth shipping lane in unique RNLI charity swim

By Neil Henderson
August 28, 2021, 8:00 am
Donnie McLean is taking on the charity challenge.
A Fife lifeboat volunteer is to swim across the Firth of Forth to Inchkeith Island and back in a unique charity challenge.

Donnie McLean will attempt the arduous five-mile round trip from Kinghorn beach to the island next month, to raise funds for the lifesaving charity.

The 42-year-old, who as been on the Kinghorn RNLI team for a year, is thought to be the first person ever to take on the challenge.

Donnie McLean on a practice swim in the Firth of Forth.

He will have to battle treacherous tidal currents in the Forth while swimming across a busy shipping lane.

As well as dodging boats of all sizes, Donnie faces the threat of jellyfish stings and being struck by floating debris.

The idea for the swim came about because of Donnie’s fascination with Inchkeith Island.

He said: “I find the the island intriguing and a little mysterious, especially with the now deserted building there, and just wondered if I could swim out to it.

Special permission to cross shipping channel

“I can’t actually go on to the island as it’s protected.

“Furthermore, I’ve had to apply for special permission from Forth Ports Authority to be allowed to swim across what is an extremely busy shipping channel.

“But I’ll get close enough for a look, reaching the island before I head straight back.”

Donnie estimates the challenge will take between two-and-a-half and three hours, depending on tide and weather conditions.

He said: “We aim to to go between high and low tide, which is known as ‘slack tide’, when there is the least amount of tidal flow.

“I’ll also be accompanied throughout the swim by my  colleague Mark Brown in a boat.

“Mark has 15 years’ experience on the RNLI team so I’ll be in safe hands if I should get in difficulty.”

Neil Chalmers, Kinghorn RNLI helm, says the swim will be particularly difficult.

He said: “I think you have to to be a little mad to take it on – but in all seriousness I take my hat off to Donnie for doing it.

Tidal flow one of the main challenges

“The tidal flow will be one of Donnie’s main challenges but he’ll have the full support of his fellow crew members during his attempt.

“What’s more, we’ll be cheering him on all the way and hoping he doesn’t get stung by any jellyfish during the attempt.”

Donnie is no stranger to water-based challenges – having completed the task of swimming one million kilometres in a year for charity, five years ago.

He added: “That was pretty tough going, especially as I completed it by swimming 1,000 lengths indoors in one go.

“That was grim so I’m hoping to and from Inchkeith Island will be a bit easier.”

Donnie will attempt the swim, weather permitting, on Saturday September 4 – setting off around noon from Kinghorn beach.

An online donations page has been set up in support of his effort.