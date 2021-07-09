Donington determination in quick return to British GT action for aces Mitchell and Adam

British GT heads for Donington Park in a quickfire return to action for its Scottish stars.

Reigning champion Sandy Mitchell is determined to build on his Silverstone momentum when a last-lap overtake bagged maximum points for the Forfar 21-year-old.

“After the opener at Brands Hatch, this is our second two-hour race of the year,” said Mitchell, partnered by Adam Balon in the No. 1 Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo, prepared by Barwell Motorsport.

“Silverstone really kickstarted our season,” said the young Squadra Corse factory driver.

He and Balon head to the Leicestershire circuit just 12 points off the championship lead, currently held by the No. 63 sister Barwell car.

“It’s great to have the inter-team rivalry, but we know there are a number of other GT3 cars all capable of winning this weekend,” the British Racing Drivers’ Club SuperStars scheme ace added.

“Donington’s a fast circuit and it suits the Lamborghini.

“Racing down through the Craner Curves, one of the most exhilarating sections of track anywhere in Europe, is always a blast.

“We know it’s going to be tough. We also have a 20-second success penalty after our Silverstone result, which we obviously need to factor in.

“But we’ve shown over the opening two races of the season exactly how strong our package is, and we’re heading to Donington determined to get our first win of the season.”

Misano thriller

Meanwhile, Fifer Jonny Adam arrives at Donington fresh from a remarkable Misano debut on Italy’s Adriatic coast.

Despite being a four-time British GT champ and double Le Mans 24 Hour winner, Adam had never driven the track before stunning the high-quality grid to put the Pro-Am category Garage 59 Aston Martin Vantage GT3 on overall pole position for the GT World Challenge Europe Sprint Cup.

He and teammate Alex West went on to complete the job, with West bringing the car home in a winning margin of just 0.001 seconds.

“I haven’t seen a finish like that in a long time,” said 36-year-old Aston Martin factory driver Adam.

He resumes his quest for a fifth British GT crown by partnering Andrew Howard in the Beechdean AMR Vantage GT3.

The duo currently sit second in the title chase, just 4.5 points off top spot and 7.5 ahead of Mitchell and Balon.