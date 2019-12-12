Donations from as far afield as Cyprus following appeal for knitted hats for newborn babies

An online appeal for knitted hats for newborn babies in Dundee has seen donations from as far afield as Cyprus.

Staff at the Dundee Midwifery Unit issued an appeal on Facebook on December 4, asking members of the public to get their knitting needles out.

The original post has since been shared over 6,000 times, with woolly garments flooding into the unit over the past few days.

Another donation and another huge thank you to Claire Myers, Morag and Gillian Pankhurst for the generous donation. Posted by Birth in Dundee on Thursday, 5 December 2019

Linda Gierasik senior charge midwife Dundee Midwifery Unit at said: “We have been overwhelmed with the many donations of knitted hats, little cardigans and beautiful blankets we have received.

“People from as far away as Cyprus have been knitting items for us, it really is amazing.

“We are so very grateful to all the local organisations and individuals who have taken the time to knit baby hats for the unit.

Where’s Elfie?No time for mischief today. He’s been much too busy helping the midwives organise all of the beautiful knitted items that have been donated. Posted by Birth in Dundee on Monday, 9 December 2019

“Everyone has been incredibly generous, so much so that we have now received enough knitted items to share with the Labour Ward and the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit as well.

“Donations have come to us from people in their eighties to primary school children.

“The hats and cardigans were knitted with wool but crafted with love and kindness and we would like to thank everyone who has donated to us.”