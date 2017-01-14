Donations feed homeless pets in Dundee

Staff at Pets at Home in Dundee are celebrating after they raised £3,142 to help homeless pets.

Throughout December, the store team collected donations to help provide meals for abandoned animals in and around the city as part of the Santa Paws initiative being run by Support Adoption For Pets.

Now in its sixth year, the Santa Paws appeal supports needy pets at local animal rescue centres.

The Dundee store provided 6,322 meals to local animals thanks to generous customers.

More than 430 Pets at Home stores rose to the challenge and raised more than £1m nationally, providing 2,128,128 meals.

Pictured (from left) are Mo Williams with Penny the rabbit, Jackie Rollo, Gillian Laing, Debbie Linton and Joan McLean with Dolly the rabbit.