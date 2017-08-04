The Scottish SPCA is appealing to animal lovers to help creatures in its care by donating prizes for its Scottish Animal Week open day raffle.

The welfare charity is hosting open days at its centres throughout the country on September 10 to encourage the public to come along to meet the animals in its care.

Elliot Hay, manager of the Angus, Fife and Tayside centre at Petterden, by Dundee, said: “We’re looking forward to the open day and we’re hoping it will encourage people to rehome an animal.

“We’ll be running different events on the day and would really appreciate any donations for the raffle.

“The money raised will help the abused, abandoned and injured animals who are in the care of the centre. As an animal welfare charity we receive no government or lottery funding so we rely entirely on the support of the public.”

Pictured at a fundraising table are Amy Kirk and Christie Tomson.