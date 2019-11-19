Donation of Christmas toys made to Tayside charity by Dundee girls’ football team

Girls from the Dundee East U/14s team have made a donation of toys to the Help For Kids charity.

The girls, who compe in the Scottish Women’s Football Association East League, collected the brand new toys ahead of their annual player of the year prize-giving event, which was held at the Broughty Ferry Castle Bowling Club.

All the toys will help to ensure no child in Dundee and Perth goes without a Christmas present this festive season. Having helped out in a similar fashion last year the charity collection is becoming something of an annual tradition for the team.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

Goalkeeper and team captain Zoe Maclean, a third year pupil at Grove Academy, explained: “We are really pleased to be able to do our bit for Help for Kids. Hopefully the donations will help to make a difference as none of us would like to think of any children going without this Christmas.

“Our prize-giving night was a great event and whilst we are enjoying ourselves it is good to be able to do something to help the community too.”