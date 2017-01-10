Donated iPods could be music to the ears of patients

Fifers are being asked to donate unwanted music players to transform the lives of hospital patients.

With new iPods and MP3 players making popular Christmas presents, people are being encouraged to put their old gadgets to good use.

It follows a pilot project at Fife hospitals which demonstrated that listening to music can significantly improve the quality of life for people with dementia.

Alzheimer Scotland dementia nurse consultant Helen Skinner now hopes the scheme could be rolled out for the benefit of people with a range of conditions, including cancer.

And she has urged those receiving new music players to donate their old ones, so hospital patients can benefit from listening to their favourite tunes.

Unwanted music players can be handed in to the main reception desks at Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy and Queen Margaret Hospital in Dunfermline.