Perth charity asking the public to donate bikes to give to key workers

A Perth charity is appealing for people to donate bikes to local key workers.

The Bike Station in Perth is urging locals to donate any bikes they no longer use, which will then be refurbished by its expert team before being given to essential workers.

The charity recently launched its Hero Bikes initiative, with a number of frontline workers around Perth and its second base in Edinburgh already in receipt of bicycles to get them to and from their place of work.

Since the lockdown began, The Bike Station has not been accepting public donations but it is now asking for bikes in nearly road-ready condition – meaning they must have two wheels, pedals and handlebars.

© Supplied

Chief executive Sasha Taylor said: “At The Bike Station we are committed to refurbishing donated bikes, re-using their components and giving a bike a new lease of life.

“Your donated bike could help us provide someone with a safe, affordable and fun way to make their journeys.

“During these challenging times many of our customers are key workers and your donated bike could become a Hero Bike.

“There is currently a huge demand for refurbished bikes and we will be open again for public donations from Friday.

“We will be accepting donations on Fridays only from 10am to 4.30pm at both our Perth and Edinburgh branches.

“At The Bike Station In Perth, please leave donations next to the ‘Donate a Bike’ sign outside the main door of the shop.

“Give us a wave to let our team know you have left something. “We’ll probably not come out for our usual bike-related chatter, as we’re focusing on building bikes and limiting face-to-face interactions if we can.

“Once a bike is built, it is checked twice to ensure quality and safety and then made available to the public.

© Supplied

“This could be one of our Hero Bikes, a free bike for one of our incredible key workers, or go to someone looking to find a two-wheeled companion to help them make journeys safely and affordably.”

Perth care worker Erin Tindal, who has already received a Hero Bike, said: “It was mostly out of necessity that I wanted to cycle.

“I didn’t think I’d love it as much as I do. It’s amazing.

“I’ve been cycling in all weathers as well which has been fab”.

The Bike Station is only accepting bikes which its mechanics can refurbish quickly for the community.

It is hoping to open up donations for bikes that don’t have two wheels, pedals and handlebars at a later date.

Anyone unsure whether their old bike is in good enough condition to be donated can email a photo to: donations@thebikestation.org.uk

The team will have a look and let people know before they make a journey.