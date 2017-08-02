Donald Trump says Scotland would lose the chance to host The Open if the country becomes independent.

The US President, whose mother was Scottish and owns luxury golf courses in Ayrshire Aberdeenshire, says a second independence referendum would be “terrible” for Scotland.

According to STV, he said: “It would be terrible. They just went through hell.

“What would they do with the British Open if they ever got out? They’d no longer have the British Open.”

Next year’s Open takes place in Carnoustie for the first time since 2007 and is likely to provide an economic boost to the local area.

George Irvine, manager of the Craw’s Nest pub, said: “I remember last time we had coaches coming for breakfast, caddies coming in for drinks and people renting houses nearby using us so the event definitely brings more income.

“It’s the only competition where you see a difference in numbers and I am hopeful that people stick around and come to the town to eat and drink.”

Carnoustie councillor David Cheape, who sits on Carnoustie Golf Links Management Committee, said: “Obviously I am really positive and pleased Carnoustie is back on the circuit.

“It’s a major worldwide event that focuses everyone on our town but we need to ensure that the Open benefits the course, residents and businesses in Carnoustie.”