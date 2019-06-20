Don feels ‘hellish’ as Dundee allotment row rumbles on after police warning

The gardener at the centre of an allotment row says he feels “hellish” after losing all of his daffodil bulbs and being forced off his plot by the garden’s committee.

Don Elder, 75, was given a verbal warning by police after he allegedly assaulted a member of the committee at the West Law Allotments.

He reportedly frogmarched Jan Williamson, 72, out of his shed at the site on June 7 as he continued a months-long protest over his eviction at the hands of the committee.

Police were called and Mr Elder was taken to West Bell Street for questioning, and advised not to re-enter the allotment.

The West Law Allotments committee, which refuses to speak to the Tele about Mr Elder’s situation, took his absence as an opportunity to re-let his plot of 20 years.

In addition, his collection of daffodil bulbs, gathered on trips across the globe, have been torn up. Mr Elder does not know where they are.

“I would rather that this had gone to court so I could clear my name,” Mr Elder said today.

“I could’ve still had my bulbs and my shed but now I’ve got nothing to fight with. I feel hellish.”

Mr Elder has experienced a decline in his health after spending around eight weeks squatting at West Law.

His doctor has prescribed him with sleeping tablets to combat insomnia, and he has lost at least two stones in weight after spending night after night in his allotment.

“Everyone says I look terrible,” Mr Elder added. “I’m having to speak with a solicitor because the committee won’t speak to us.

“They’re not even speaking to the allotment members.”

Don’s situation was first reported by the Tele at the end of March after he was expelled from the allotment for reasons the committee is yet to explain and his appeal against the decision was held without him – both in violation of the allotment’s constitution.

The Scottish Allotments and Gardens Society (SAGS) has appealed to Dundee City Council for a second time to intervene in the case.

The council has previously insisted it has “no locum” in the matter but Ian Welsh, president of SAGS, says the council needs to get involved.

In a letter to council chief David Martin, Mr Welsh said: “Dundee Council already has the authority to act on resolving this issue, before this situation escalates any further.”

A council spokesman said: “The chief executive will reply to Mr Welsh directly in due course.”