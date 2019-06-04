Man charged with assaulting woman at West Law Allotments in Dundee

A man has been charged with assault following a disturbance at a Dundee allotment.

Don Elder, 75, was detained by officers at the West Law Allotments on Law Crescent at around 4.30pm yesterday.

He was taken to West Bell Street police station and charged after he allegedly assaulted a 72-year-old woman at the allotment site.

Mr Elder is set to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on June 27.

A police spokesman confirmed a man had been arrested and taken to West Bell Street.

He said: “Police Scotland can confirm that a 75-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with an alleged assault of a 72-year-old woman at West Law Allotments, Dundee, on Monday June 3.

“He has been released from custody on an undertaking to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court at a later date.”