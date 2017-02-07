Domino’s employee snapped stocking up on cheap Asda wedges

Everyone loves trying to recreate their favourite takeaway at home, but it’s never *quite* the same.

But you’re in luck when it comes to getting that Domino’s fix as it looks like the store occasionally gets its £3.99 wedges from Asda.

Thank you @dominos – next time I spend £3.99 on tiny portion of potato wedges I'll remember there from Asda!!! pic.twitter.com/31vJVrHfpy — SineadSarah (@SineadSarahxo) February 5, 2017

Snooping shopper and Twitter user @SineadSarahxo snapped a picture of a man wearing a Domino’s uniform and cap queuing at the till with a conveyor belt brimming with bags of the £1 own-brand seasoned wedges.

People were outraged.

@SineadSarahxo @dominos mateeee. In my life I must've spent £150 on your wedges. I want some compensation. — FatBoyEv (@EvanCoolJ) February 6, 2017

Though some did leap to their defence.

@SineadSarahxo @dominos did you think they made them themselves? — justin jones (@original_jaj) February 5, 2017

Pizza Hut got dragged into the discussion…

… and handled it like polite pros.

@lu_truscott Lucy, thank you, we are glad to have you as a customer. ^RS — Pizza Hut (@pizzahut) February 5, 2017

Domino’s also replied asking for more info from Sinead which people thought was DEFINITELY good news for her.

@Dominos_UK @SineadSarahxo Free Pizza for life coming her way so she doesn't reveal any more of your secrets! — Joe C (@ProdigyRep) February 5, 2017

Basically, it turns out that because it was a busy weekend with the Super Bowl – and hence a busy night for some late-night snacking – this employee had to dash out to make an emergency purchase to keep up with the demand.

Katie Walker-Arnott, spokeswoman for Domino’s Pizza Group, said: “With a big sporting weekend, very occasionally our stores are in an unfortunate position where some food items may run out.

“We do not advocate this as a solution and are investigating. We have rigorous standards, where our franchisees should buy all food from our approved suppliers to help maintain the high standards customers rightly expect.”