Domino’s employee snapped stocking up on cheap Asda wedges

By Press Association,

Everyone loves trying to recreate their favourite takeaway at home, but it’s never *quite* the same.

But you’re in luck when it comes to getting that Domino’s fix as it looks like the store occasionally gets its £3.99 wedges from Asda.

Snooping shopper and Twitter user @SineadSarahxo snapped a picture of a man wearing a Domino’s uniform and cap queuing at the till with a conveyor belt brimming with bags of the £1 own-brand seasoned wedges.

People were outraged.

Though some did leap to their defence.

Pizza Hut got dragged into the discussion…

… and handled it like polite pros.

Domino’s also replied asking for more info from Sinead which people thought was DEFINITELY good news for her.

Basically, it turns out that because it was a busy weekend with the Super Bowl – and hence a busy night for some late-night snacking – this employee had to dash out to make an emergency purchase to keep up with the demand.

Katie Walker-Arnott, spokeswoman for Domino’s Pizza Group, said: “With a big sporting weekend, very occasionally our stores are in an unfortunate position where some food items may run out.

“We do not advocate this as a solution and are investigating. We have rigorous standards, where our franchisees should buy all food from our approved suppliers to help maintain the high standards customers rightly expect.”

