Sometimes you just really need a side with your pizza: some potato wedges, a few chicken wings, maybe even some garlic bread.

But one Domino’s driver in Liverpool has been accused of offering up something a little different.

A customer reported receiving a note along with their pizza offering weed, MDMA, pills and ketamine, as well as “raw cocaine and much more”, signed by an individual called Smokey.



(Paul Faith/PA)

Someone even wrote to the Liverpool Echo to report they’d been offered viagra with their pizza, which was presumably a very confusing situation. We all love pizza, but that’s a bit too much.

Nina Arnott, a spokeswoman for Domino’s, said: “The individual in question is no longer working for Domino’s following an investigation in conjunction with Merseyside Police.”