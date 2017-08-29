Domino’s delivery driver performs CPR on man found dying in Dundee close

Sign up to our Daily newsletter

A pizza delivery driver performed CPR for 10 minutes in an unsuccessful bid to save a stricken man in a Dundee close.

Police and ambulances descended on an address in Arklay Street, in the Clepington area of the city, after a 60-year-old man collapsed in a communal close area.

It is understood that the man was found by the Domino’s worker who attempted to save him by performing CPR in the close for ten minutes.

The man, however, passed away despite the woman’s efforts.

One eyewitness, who asked not to be named, told the Tele that he had witnessed the woman’s brave attempt to save the man’s life.

He said: “There was a man found by a Domino’s delivery driver.

“She tried to save him and did CPR on him for 10 minutes but he didn’t make it. I was sitting outside my house and I saw it all happen.

“The man looked to be in his 50s or early 60s. The delivery driver must have been going for 10 minutes but the man didn’t make it.”

The eyewitness said that a host of emergency service vehicles attended the scene.

He added: “There was a rapid response vehicle which turned up and then an ambulance turned up.

“In between times, there was a load of police cars that showed up — there must have been four of them.

“There have been a few things that have happened here recently but you wouldn’t expect this kind of thing to happen.

“It was a horrible thing to watch unfold in front of you.”

A spokesman for Police Scotland confirmed that they had attended the address on Friday around 4pm.

He said: “Officers attended the sudden death of a male in his 60s at an address on Arklay Street.

“We received a call from the ambulance service around 4pm.

“There doesn’t appear to be any suspicious circumstances.

“As with all sudden deaths, a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”

Domino’s has been contacted by the Tele for comment but had not responded at the time of going to press.