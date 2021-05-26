Boris Johnson’s former adviser Dominic Cummings has said the UK Government “fell disastrously short” in its initial response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

He told MPs that Number 10 “didn’t act like it was the most important thing in February, never mind in January”, adding that “lots of key people were literally skiing” in February.

Appearing at the House of Commons science committee, Mr Cummings was scathing about his former boss, Health Secretary Matt Hancock, the UK civil service and the nation’s top scientists.

The former Number 10 aide, who left government after a behind-the-scenes power struggle in November, said: “The truth is that senior ministers, senior officials, senior advisers like me fell disastrously short of the standards that the public has a right to expect of its government in a crisis like this.

“When the public needed us most the government failed.

“I would like to say to all the families of those who died unnecessarily how sorry I am for the mistakes that were made and for my own mistakes at that.”

He added: “It’s obvious that the western world, including Britain, just completely failed to see the smoke and to hear the alarm bells in January, there’s no doubt about it.”

Mr Cummings told MPs Whitehall made a series of wrong assumptions in the planning of the pandemic.

Chickenpox

He said: “We are sitting in the prime minister’s office, the Cabinet were talking about the herd immunity plan.

“The Cabinet Secretary said ‘prime minister you should go on TV tomorrow and explain to people the herd immunity plan and that it’s like the old chicken pox parties, we need people to get this disease because that’s how we get herd immunity by September’.

“I said, to Mark Sedwill, ‘you have got to stop using this chicken pox analogy, it’s not right’ and he said ‘why’ and Ben Warner said ‘because chicken pox is not spreading exponentially and killing hundreds of thousands of people’.”

The aide said he warned Mr Johnson on March 12 that there were “big problems coming” if self-isolation measures were not announced immediately.

He said he told the prime minister: “We’ve got big problems coming. The Cabinet Office is terrifyingly sh*t. No plans, totally behind the pace, we must announce today, not next week. We must force the pace. We’re looking at 100,000 to 500,000 deaths between optimistic and pessimistic scenarios.”

But he said on that day rather than focusing on Covid the Government was consumed with a potential bombing campaign in the Middle East at the request of Donald Trump and a “trivial” story in the Times newspaper about Boris Johnson, his fiancee Carrie Symonds and their dog.

He said: “We had this sort of completely insane situation in which part of the building was saying are we going to bomb Iraq? Part of the building was arguing about whether or not we’re going to do quarantine or not do quarantine, the prime minister has his girlfriend going crackers about something completely trivial.”

Mr Cummings said it was “completely crackers” that Boris Johnson was in charge and that thousands of people in the country could provide better leadership than the prime minister.

He said the fact that the public had to choose between Mr Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn in the 2019 election meant it was clear that the electoral system had “gone extremely, extremely badly wrong”.

“There’s so many thousands and thousands of wonderful people in this country who could provide better leadership than either of those two,” he said.

“And there’s obviously something terribly wrong with the political parties if that’s the best that they can do.”

He also said that “in any sensible, rational government” he would have not had the power he did.

“It is completely crazy that I should have been in such a senior position in my personal opinion,” he said.

“I’m not smart. I’ve not built great things in the world.

“It’s just completely crackers that someone like me should have been in there, just the same as it’s crackers that Boris Johnson was in there, and that the choice at the last election was Jeremy Corbyn.

“The problem in this crisis was very much lions led by donkeys over and over again.”

Sideshow

On Wednesday morning Cabinet minister Grant Shapps dismissed Mr Cummings’ evidence as a “sideshow”.

He said the focus on Mr Cummings as “Westminster bubble stuff” and “I do find this obsession about one single adviser a bit odd”.

Asked whether Mr Cummings is a liar, Mr Shapps told BBC Breakfast: “I will leave it to others to judge how reliable a witness that former adviser happens to be.”

Asked whether Mr Cummings was a “trusted adviser”, Mr Shapps said: “He was certainly an adviser of the government. It’s for others to decide the trusted part of it.”