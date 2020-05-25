Dominic Cummings refuses to resign, saying he ‘made the right decision’ with 260-mile journey during lockdown

Boris Johnson’s most senior adviser, Dominic Cummings, has not resigned his position despite calls from Conservative MPs, opposition politicians and the public.

Mr Cummings said he does not feel he made a mistake, after he came under huge criticism for travelling 260 miles from London to Durham while the UK public were being told to “stay at home” at the end of March.

© PA

He said stories in the media had “created a very bad atmosphere around his home” – but denied that he had made a mistake – other than not informing the prime minister of his decision to leave London.

Bishops, NHS staff and even 20 Conservative MPs called for his resignation, but the prime minister previously said that Mr Cummings acted “responsibly, legally and with integrity.”

Follow below for live updates.