Man who bloodied his partner after thumping her on head with bike helmet is placed on supervision for one year

A man who bloodied his partner after repeatedly thumping her on the head with a bicycle helmet has dodged a prison sentence.

Repeat domestic offender Adel Trabelsi, 27, turned violent following a drunken row at the woman’s home.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard the couple had a boozy night in with friends but started to argue after their child started to cry in the early hours of the morning.

Prosecutor Gavin Burton said: “At 3.15am, the accused was awoken and started to argue with the complainer.

“The accused was asked to leave. He pushed the complainer on the bed.

“The argument then moved to the landing at the top of the stairs.

“The accused grabbed his cycle helmet and struck the complainer to the head twice.”

Trabelsi’s attack caused a cut on the top of the woman’s head.

Trabelsi, of Queens Gardens, Ladybank, pleaded guilty to assaulting the woman by pushing her on the body and repeatedly striking her on the head with a helmet at an address in Springfield on September 13.

Defence solicitor Ross Bennett said the woman had written an email to the court explaining that she had consumed two bottles of Echo Falls and wants to reconcile with Trabelsi.

Mr Bennett said Trabelsi was trying to leave the property but was pursued by the woman, adding that his T-shirt had been ripped by the time police caught up with him.

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael said: “This was a relatively serious offence here and you have got previous convictions.

“This offence puts it into the custodial zone, however, there are alternatives here that I am satisfied I can follow.”

Trabelsi was placed on supervision for one year as an alternative to custody.

To better understand how our court reporting works, click here to view our online guide.