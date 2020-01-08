Domestic abuser Michael McCash sentenced to three years in prison for string of assaults on women

A serial domestic abuser has been jailed for three years after admitting a string of violent attacks on women.

Michael McCash, of Benvie Road, pleaded guilty in December to 13 charges between 2008 and 2016.

Sheriff Tom Hughes ordered McCash to serve three years in prison and will have two years supervision upon his release.

McCash was also issued with non harassment orders for all of his victims for 10 years.

The thug turned to reporters from the dock and said: “Change is possible, recovery is possible as well.”

McCash repeatedly attacked four different women over an eight-year period at multiple addresses in the city.

Some of the women had knives held to their throats while others were punched and spat on.

Between 2015 and 2016, one of the victims had a mobile phone and chair thrown at her by the brute.

McCash, who works as a personal trainer, also pulled on the handbrake of a car causing it to swerve and endanger her life on Forfar Road.