Domestic abuser could face prison after admitting to behaving abusively towards partner

A serial domestic offender has been told he is at risk of a prison sentence.

Sheriff Alastair Brown fired the warning shot to John McCartney, 46, after he admitted to behaving abusively towards his partner.

It was revealed at Dundee Sheriff Court that McCartney’s neighbours in Broughty Ferry, became concerned after hearing a woman shouting: “Get off me. **** off. Take your hands off me.”

Police were contacted and attended at around 7am. Fiscal depute Lynne Mannion said: “Police officers could hear signs of a disturbance and a female shouting.

“They had a difficulty getting a response. They got in through an unlocked door.

“They saw the accused and the complainer in the bedroom. She was visibly upset. It was evident they had both been drinking.”

McCartney, who has previous convictions for domestic offending, swore at his partner in front of police as well as pointing at her in an aggressive manner. The woman refused to provide a statement to officers.

McCartney, of Claypotts Road, admitted acting aggressively, shouting and directing abusive remarks towards the woman on Saturday.

Before granting bail and deferring sentence for reports until next month, Sheriff Brown said: “This court has to take this seriously and for that reason I will defer sentence for reports.

“While I treat custody as the last resort I leave all options open to me.”