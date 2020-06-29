Domestic abuse: The groups ensuring victims taking their first step to freedom are never alone

It is for many domestic abuse victims the biggest decision of their life. The front door of their family home closes behind them – and they will never go back.

That moment the victim bravely takes their footsteps out of strife triggers what can seem like an overwhelming series of challenges: Where will they sleep? How will they eat?

But an Aberdeen charity is at the forefront of ensuring all those needs are met, from providing immediate crisis support to helping transform the lives of north-east victims for the better.