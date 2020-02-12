‘Domestic abuse doesn’t discriminate’: Full-day interactive workshop to raise awareness of domestic abuse to be hosted in Dundee

An interactive workshop aimed at raising awareness of domestic abuse is to be hosted in Dundee next month.

Dundee Women’s Aid and Shakti Women’s Aid will lead the full-day session on March 13, exploring topics including the causes of domestic abuse and the impact it can have on victims from a variety of backgrounds.

Organisers Irina Pelc and Hannah James are keen to raise awareness of the prevalence of domestic abuse across the city, and the wider Tayside region.

Hannah, a prevention worker for Dundee Women’s Aid, said: “The event will be divided into sections, starting with a focus on the definition of the phrase domestic abuse and exploring frequently asked questions.

“It’s such a grey area. Many think that it’s just physical abuse-based. People don’t understand what domestic abuse is; that it’s not just physical violence. In Scotland we refer to it as domestic abuse and not domestic violence, unlike other areas of the UK.

“There are misconceptions that Dundee Women’s Aid is solely for those who have been physically abused and that’s not true at all.

© DC Thomson

“It’s essential that we break down the way something like this is experienced and make it clear that it is not black and white.”

Irina, a volunteer coordinator for the charity, said: “The fact is, domestic abuse doesn’t discriminate.”

“Often, there are issues relating to what a victim should look like too. People will look for bruises, or to see if an individual is presenting quite scruffily.”

“Domestic abuse is a pattern of behaviour; it’s not an ‘incident.’ You rarely get only one type of abuse,” Hannah added.

The session will run from 9.45am until 4pm on March 13, at Dudhope Castle. Anyone over the age of 18 is welcome to attend and tickets can be booked at this link.