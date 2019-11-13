Domestic abuse charge for senior analyst at Dundee University

A senior analyst at Dundee University will stand trial over allegations of domestic abuse.

Dr Nicholas Schurch is accused of engaging in a course of conduct towards his partner at a property in Newburgh between April 1 and September 10 this year.

It is alleged that Schurch, who is employed as a data analyst at the university’s school of life sciences, denies claims he acted in a controlling manner towards the woman.

The 42-year-old pled not guilty at Dundee Sheriff Court to the charge he faces and is due to stand trial next year.

Prosecutors allege that Schurch controlled who the woman saw, where she went as well as depriving her of transport.

Schurch also denies controlling both the woman’s and the household’s finances.

Schurch, of Finavon, had a trial and intermediate diet fixed for January by Sheriff Derek Reekie.