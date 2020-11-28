It’s every pet owner’s worst nightmare – particularly when their dog is considered one of the family.

A Scottie terrier had to be rushed to an emergency vet after ending up in a sticky situation – getting her teeth glued together after chewing on a strong adhesive.

Roxi, who lives in Fife with her owners Sharon and Tam Galloway, was chewing on an Amazon delivery package on Sunday night when the adhesive used on the box mixed with her saliva formed a tight cement-like paste on her teeth.

Her terrified owners tried desperately to reopen her mouth at home but they were unable to free Roxi, with the dog’s teeth glued together.

Fearing the worst, they rushed Roxi from her home in Glenrothes to Vets Now, an emergency pet clinic in Kirkcaldy.

The unlucky terrier was then sedated by senior vet Shannon Thorell and senior nurse Nicola Moffatt, who used specialised tools to remove the hardened paste from her mouth.

© Supplied by Vets Now

Despite fears that the mixture may impact her breathing, Roxi’s teeth were soon unstuck and she was able to return home just before midnight.

Tam, who was relieved to see his beloved pooch recover, said: “Roxi is part of our family. She’s our daughter Toni’s dog really but we all look after her so it was just awful to see her like that.

“You wouldn’t realise that chewing a parcel could do so much damage to a dog – so it’s really important to get the message out there that it can be very dangerous, as we’ve discovered.

Getting the message out to other owners

“We wouldn’t want any other dog owner to go through this – especially when everyone is going to be doing more online shopping this Christmas because of the restrictions.

“We’re just really relieved we got her in for treatment when we did.”

© Supplied by Vets Now

Shannon said: “Roxi is a lovely little character and we’re so pleased she’s recovered so well.

“It’s not just parcel packaging that can have this effect on dogs. The same adhesive can be used in flyers, leaflets and the free magazines that sometimes come through the door.

“The adhesive reacts very, very quickly with a dog’s saliva and before you know it, their jaw is totally stuck together like Roxi’s.

“So dog owners please be wary when the postman or parcel courier calls – or you could end up in a very sticky situation like Tam and Sharon.”