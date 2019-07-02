Four-legged friends have great day out at Paws at the Palace festival in Scone

Perth welcomed hundreds of four-legged friends to Scone Palace at the weekend for the first Paws at the Palace festival.

Organised in partnership with Dog Friendly Perthshire, the day was packed with competitions, parades of different breeds, agility demonstrations and try-out sessions.

Scone Palace also welcomed Crufts’ viral sensation, Kratu, the Romanian rescue dog.

Crowds watched Kratu wreak havoc around the Crufts agility course at the Birmingham NEC earlier this year.

Kratu’s owner and trainer, Tess Eagle Swan, used her skills to help judge the show activities.

Last summer, Scone Palace was named in the top seven of the UK’s most pet-friendly places and outranked several other famous Scottish locations, making it the animal lovers’ favourite in Scotland.