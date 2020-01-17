Dog wash hosted by Carnoustie business will raise funds for charity

Dog lovers are to make a splash on Saturday for a good cause.

Millie’s Pet Services in Carnoustie is running a charity dog wash in aid of Arbroath Animal Rescue Centre.

And owner Vicky Gunn said: “We have had a great response and it looks like being a really busy day.

“All the money from the dog washing goes to Arbroath Animal Rescue people who are volunteers and work mainly with re-homing dogs. It is all volunteers and I go and take dogs out for walks there when I can.

“It is a really good charity and we hope to raise as much money as we can with this event.

“We ran one before in August and it went very well, but this is looking much busier.”

She added: “The rescue centre is in need of dog treats and dry food in particular, so we are also taking donations on the day of these items.

“We have also been preparing goodie bags for the dog owners taking part in the fundraiser.

“They include stuff like treats, a tennis ball, bubbles because dogs love to chase them plus a dog-friendly map of Carnoustie businesses.

“And we are also including and a discount voucher for our self service dog wash.”

The fundraiser starts at the High Street store from 11am on Saturday.