A dog walker in Dundee has blasted the city council after he claims it took workers more than three weeks to clean overflowing dog waste bins.

Myles McCallum, 37, from Lochee, posted a picture online of the bin down from Atholl Road showing bags of dog mess hanging out of it.

The bin in question was finally emptied late on Thursday.

Myles said: “The bin had been overflowing for more than three weeks and was starting to become a health hazard.

“Some bags had actually burst open and people had started leaving their bags by the bin which made things worse.

“A lot of children play in that area and it is right next to a council nursery — it just made the whole area look very dirty.”

Myles contacted Lochee councillor Charlie Malone about the problem and he raised the matter with the local authority.

A Dundee City Council spokesman said the situation had been resolved after staff had been made aware.