Dog walker hits out at overflowing ‘stinking’ poo bins in Dundee park

A Dundee man claims his local park is plagued with overflowing dog waste bins.

David Ellis regularly walks his son’s jack russell Millie in Charlotte Street Park, but says the bins are not emptied often enough, causing a disgusting stench.

He is now calling for Dundee City Council to do more to keep the park clean and tidy.

David said: “It is honestly ridiculous.

“The last time I reported it was overflowing was on Tuesday and it has still not been emptied.

“Millie loves the park, her face lights up when you mention it, but people are now just throwing their bags down because it is all piling up at the bins.

“There are other dog walkers who come here too saying the same thing, it stinks and the bins are full to the brim.

“This has been going on for a couple of years and I am fed up with it.

“I have emailed the council numerous times but it just keeps piling up.

“It looks terrible and there is no excuse.”

© Courtesy David Ellis

He added: “There are big signs saying dog walkers will be fined £300 for leaving dog mess, but the council can’t even clean it up themselves.

“It is disgusting.

“Lots of dog poo just gets left in the park now because of it.

“The bins are not emptied regularly enough and our council tax should be paying for this.”

However, the council has said dog walkers should take their waste bags home with them to avoid the bins in the park filling up and overflowing.

A spokesman for the local authority said: “We will look into the matter, however, we ask that dog owners dispose of their pet’s waste by using nearby litter bins or their own general waste bins, in addition to dog waste bins.”