Dog stranded on island on the Tay brought to shore safely by lifeboat

The Broughty Ferry Lifeboat launched earlier this afternoon after a petrified pooch became stranded on an island on the Tay.

The animal was out with its owner and two other dogs, when it became stuck on Lucky Scalp, a small island between Tentsmuir and Tayport.

A spokesman for the RNLI confirmed the Broughty Ferry inshore lifeboat had been launched around 1.35pm to try and rescue the dog.

He added: “The incident involved a dog walker, two of the dogs were with him but one ended up on the Scalp and he couldn’t get to the dog.

“When the lifeboat approached, the dog was running away, so eventually the crew took the owner to the dog and it was rescued safely.”

Situated around 2km east of Tayport, Lucky Scalp was once known for its folly tower, officially called Lucky Scaup but also known locally as Lucky Scalp.

The structure was pulled down in 1979 over safety fears by North East Fife District Council.